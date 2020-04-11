Clark, Sara Jane (Heaney)

WAUNAKEE - Sara Jane (Heaney) Clark, 69, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer’s. Sara was born Nov. 22, 1950, in Neenah, Wis. She was very active in the Girl Scouts in her youth and loved camping and canoeing and gardening her whole life. She graduated from UW-Madison in 1973 with a degree in early childhood education. She earned an MS degree in Reading from the UW in 1980. She was a teacher in the Madison School District, working in elementary schools including Kennedy, Lake View and Van Hise, retiring in 2010. She was one of the first specialists in the Reading Recovery Program. Sara always loved teaching young children and had a special talent for connecting with them. Her way of gaining family trust at times included walking young at-risk students home and chatting with the parents. She was sociable, opinionated and strong-willed, qualities possibly honed during her undergraduate student years working as a supervisor in the Rathskeller in the bustling early 1970s. She was happy with a meal of lobster, a nice cabernet and the company of Jim, who met her through his college roommates. They both liked winter sports, had similar life goals and political outlooks. Sara was a member and strong advocate of MTI. She was a long time GB Packers fan and season ticket holder in Sec X for Badger football games. Sara is survived by her life partner and husband, Jim Clark; son, Adam (Faith Voeller), step-grandson, Alex Heitzelman of Wahpeton, Nd.; son, Kyran (Katie); grandson, Ronan of Apple Valley, Minn.; brother, Dan (Mame) Heaney of Neenah, Wis.; and many nephews, nieces and many great-nephews and great-nieces. The family thanks Agrace Hospice Care and the caring, compassionate staff at Homestead Living in Waunakee. A celebration of Sara’s life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice Care (agrace.org) or Alzheimer’s Assn, (ALZ.org).