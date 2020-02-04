Clark, Marilyn L.

MADISON - Marilyn L. Clark, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Elmcroft of Madison. She was born on April 7, 1927, in Madison, the daughter of Henry and Louise (Larson) Foss. Marilyn graduated from Madison East High School in 1945 and attended Madison Business College. She married Roger Clark on Aug. 15, 1946.
Marilyn was a 50 plus year member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha a philanthropic sorority, and a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marilyn enjoyed camping for many years at Little Bluff Campground. She played and gave accordion lessons and played bells at her church.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Linda Louise Santy; grandchildren, Kari (Sam) Ruder, Kim (Justin) Lewis and Scott Santy; great-grandchildren, Zoey, Charlie, Rory and Finn; sister, Joan (Jim) Soderholm; brother, Darrell (Joann) Foss; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger; son-in-law, Jim Santy; and sister, Donna Griffin.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, with the Rev. Andrew Twiton presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
Memorials may be gifted in Marilyn's name to Trinity Lutheran Church or the charity of donor's choice. The family wishes to thank the staff of Elmcroft and Agrace HospiceCare for all of their wonderful care and support given to Marilyn. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420