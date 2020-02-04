Clark, Marilyn L.

MADISON - Marilyn L. Clark, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Elmcroft of Madison. She was born on April 7, 1927, in Madison, the daughter of Henry and Louise (Larson) Foss. Marilyn graduated from Madison East High School in 1945 and attended Madison Business College. She married Roger Clark on Aug. 15, 1946.

Marilyn was a 50 plus year member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha a philanthropic sorority, and a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marilyn enjoyed camping for many years at Little Bluff Campground. She played and gave accordion lessons and played bells at her church.

Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Linda Louise Santy; grandchildren, Kari (Sam) Ruder, Kim (Justin) Lewis and Scott Santy; great-grandchildren, Zoey, Charlie, Rory and Finn; sister, Joan (Jim) Soderholm; brother, Darrell (Joann) Foss; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger; son-in-law, Jim Santy; and sister, Donna Griffin.