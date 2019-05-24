MADISON - James Michael Clark was born Oct. 30, 1956, in Duluth, Minn., to Donald E. Clark and Ethel Ruth Pearson. Jim left us on May 14, 2019, after a 2-½ year battle with cancer. Growing up, he loved being outdoors and would often spend time with friends camping, biking and building forts.
As a young man, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving aboard the USS Barry as a Boiler Tech. He traveled many places, Greece being among his favorites. He also spent time working on a fishing boat, frequently off the coast of Alaska. During his time in the Mojave Desert, he became a father for the first time at age 23, and his family meant the world to him. He loved NASCAR, local racing and M&Ms, collecting memorabilia from them all. Kyle Busch in the M&M car was his favorite driver. He also loved trains and built model railroads.
In 1999, he married Tracey Pekkala bringing together a family of five daughters and one son. He loved his job and friends at RenewAire where he worked the past three years, and enjoyed spending time with close friends Scott Blomstrom, John Brown and Eric Torrijos.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and brother Ronnie Clark. He is survived by his wife, Tracey; sisters, Peggy, Colleen, Caroline, Donna, Mary and stepsister Ginny; daughters, Mellissa (Denise), Miranda, Adelia (Buddy), April (Jason) and Alexandra; son, Brendan; and grandchildren, Madison, Delilah, Gus, Ezra, Corin, Deja, Carson, Audrey, Ezekiel, Titus, Anthony, Melani, Kadreon, Marco, Haley, Samaira; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will he held at THRESHOLD EVENT CENTER, 2717 Atwood Ave., Madison, on June 22, 2019, from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.