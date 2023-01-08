May 23, 1941—Jan. 4, 2023

Clarence Joseph Bruess, 81, peacefully returned to his heavenly Father on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, surrounded by family and his loving wife of 58 years, Mary Lou.

Born May 23, 1941, to John Christ and Caroline Helen (Bodensteiner) Bruess on the family’s small farm near St. Lucas, IA, CJ was the youngest of 11 children. A graduate of St. Lucas Catholic High School (IA), he earned his BA in Education (1963) and MA in English (1974) from Loras College.

For 30 years CJ was a beloved educator, coach, athletic director and mentor to countless Monroe High School students, known for using his love of literature and sports to open young minds to life’s possibilities. With a legendary zest for life, CJ’s signature was the combination of faith, a fierce commitment to education, a passion for reading, and an unwavering desire to live a simple but purposeful life. He had an uncanny desire to pursue victory and competitive athletic successes, including in his pursuit of the elusive walleye-often at their place in northern Minnesota, “The Shack.”

He was unapologetic about his pride and love for family, including that of his beloved wife and favorite boat partner Mary Lou; his four children and their spouses, nine grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter: Kelly Place; Drs. Jennifer and Mark Brumm; Drs. Brian and Carol Bruess; Michelle and Jeff Frehner; grandchildren: Dr. Stephanie Place; Michael and Natalia Place; Drs. Katharine and Aaron Eichsteadt; Aaron and Ryan Brumm; Tony and Grace Bruess; Anna and John Frehner; and great-granddaughter, Everly Place.

A funeral service will be held at St. Victor’s Church, 1760 14th St., Monroe, WI, at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Burial will occur immediately following at Calvary Cemetery in Monroe. Visitation hours will be 4:00—7:00 PM on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at St. Victor Church and at noon on Thursday, January 12, 2023, prior to the funeral.

In order to protect family and friends with health risks, given the post-holiday surge of COVID, face coverings are necessary for the visitation and funeral.

To honor CJ’s passion for education and learning, the family requests memorials directly to St. Victor School, Monroe High School, or Monroe Public Library.