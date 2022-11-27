Oct. 7, 1922—Nov. 22, 2022

STOUGHTON—Clarence “Chink” Osland, age 100, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Stoughton Hospital. He was born in Stoughton on October 7, 1922, the son of Alfred and Sena Osland.

Chink lived his entire life in Stoughton. He graduated from Stoughton High School in 1941. Chink enlisted in the US Army and served his country honorably during WWII from 1943-1945. He worked for Dorsey Trailers in Edgerton as a machinist for 41 years, retiring in 1987.

On August 19, 1972, Chink married Violet Peterson Smith at First Lutheran Church. Vi would watch Chink bowl each week, they attended many bowling tournaments, and enjoyed socializing with friends. Chink enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with family at Detroit Lakes.

He was an active member of the Stoughton VFW Post 328 for over 75 years where he served as Service Officer.

Chink is survived by six children: Steve (Rac), Dennis, Tim, Sue (Lars), Marc (Tammy), and Cate (Adrian); daughter-in-law, Kathy Smith; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three nephews: Dick (Vickie) and Ron (Kris) Kittleson, and Harold “Bud” Osland; niece, Roxy (Tom) Hanson; and many extended relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vi; son, William Leroy Smith Jr.; brother, Leonard (Delores) Osland; and sister, Pat (Robert) Kittleson.

A Pass in Review will be held at 11:00 AM, with memorial services to follow, on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Stoughton VFW Post 328, 200 Veterans Road. Burial, with full military honors, will follow at Riverside Cemetery. A luncheon reception will continue at the Stoughton VFW.

Memorials may be made to the Stoughton VFW Post 328. A special thank you to Bill Aaberg for his friendship, to the Stoughton VFW family, Viking Lanes bowling alley family, Sunrise Family Restaurant family, and to the Stoughton community for your generous caring and support.

