Clara M. Tyler

MIDDLETON — Beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and godmother for many, Clara Tyler passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at age 97. Born to Julia and Joseph Sweeney, she was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Joseph, Quentin, Vincent and Jerome.

Clare is survived by her children, Christine, Stephen (Juanita), Mark (Karen), Maureen (Nataraj Hauser) and Marilyn (Joseph Lustek); grandchildren, Lauren and Tyler Lustek; sister, Terri Corbett; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Family and friends who wish to view the Mass via LIVE STREAM may visit Clare’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast Link at 11 a.m. on Friday. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday. A reception will follow at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, beginning at noon.

A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

