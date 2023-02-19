Oct. 19, 1932 – Feb. 14, 2023

MIDDLETON — Clair G. Rischmueller, age 90, of Middleton, Wis., passed away at Agrace Hospice on February 14, 2023.

He was born on October 19, 1932, to Oscar and Emma (Wawrock) Rischmueller and was raised on the family farm in the town of Honey Creek. He served in the US Air Force from 1951 to 1954, as a mechanic stationed primarily in El Paso, Texas. Clair was united in marriage to Marilyn Biech in Baraboo, Wis., on July 21, 1956. They made their home in Middleton, Wis., where they raised their son David.

Clair worked in construction with his brother for a few years and built his family’s home in Middleton. He then went into the landscaping business and owned and operated Four Lakes Landscaping in Middleton until going to work for The Bruce Company. After landscaping, his passion for farming led him to raise beef cattle and crops at the Biech farm in Baraboo for quite a few years. He was always a mechanic at heart and loved to fix and restore any type of equipment. He enjoyed hunting white tail deer during the traditional nine day rifle season in November. Clair was a member of St. Lukes Lutheran Church in Middleton.

Clair is survived by his wife, Marilyn; son, David (Lynette); granddaughters: Stacy (Mike) McMillan and Katie Rischmueller; great-grandsons: Ben (Jessica), Ethan and Brody; great-great-grandson, Asher; and a brother, Donald. Clair was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Emma Rischmueller; in-laws, Ben and Ruth Biech; brother, Dean (Alice) Rischmueller; sisters: Myrna Rischmueller and Edith (Buddy) Krueger; and sister-in-law, Diane Rischmueller.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on February, 20, 2023, at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City, Wis. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Military Honors will be accorded by the Lachmund-Cramer VFW Post 7694. Interment will be held in the Prairie du Sac Cemetery.

Clair’s family would like to thank Agrace Hospice staff for their support and compassion provided to him while in their care.

In lieu of flowers, and plants, memorial gifts may be made to Agrace Hospice, St. Lukes Lutheran Church or an organization of your choice.

