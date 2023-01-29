March 15, 1933—Jan. 20, 2023

COTTAGE GROVE / MONONA—Clair Alan Oren, age 89, of Cottage Grove, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 15, 1933, in Madison, the son of Clarence and Nellie Oren.

Clair graduated from Madison East High School, class of 1951 and then attended Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, until he began serving in the U.S. Army. He later graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Madison with a Business Degree. He married the love of his life, Nancy Beggs Oren, on May 4, 1954, in Madison and together they were blessed with four children, eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and 67 years of marriage. Clair grew up in McFarland / Madison during his younger years. Together with his wife they raised their family in Monona and later moved to Cottage Grove where he currently resided.

Clair led an extremely active life, serving as a comptroller for various businesses and had an income tax business at the time of his death.

He played football, basketball and baseball at Madison East High School and was all city in baseball. Clair played Home Talent league baseball with McFarland and Westport for 20 years. In addition, he also lettered in football and baseball at Luther College.

Clair loved spending time with his family and friends, especially at his White Lake home in Montello. Clair was his children’s, grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s biggest fan at attending their events and activities. In addition, he was a big fan of the Badgers, Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Home Talent Baseball. Clair was also an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing including many Canadian family fishing trips.

Clair also enjoyed trips to the casino with his wife and family, he kept up with the news reading newspapers. He also enjoyed watching the Wheel of Fortune and Shark Tank. Clair was a member of the American Legion Post No. 534, St. Stephens Lutheran Church, The East Side Club and White Lake Homeowners Association.

Clair is survived by his devoted children, Kent Oren (special friend, Karen Schwartz), Kris Oren Nelson (special friend, Mike Taylor) and Kevin (Jenny) Oren; his amazing grandchildren, Matt (Cynthia) Oren, Mandy (Nicholas) Passint, Tyler Nelson (fiancee, McKenna Prestigiacomo), Jake Nelson (special friend, Kaylee Tipton), Brittany (Marty) McGuire, Wesley (Becky) Oren, Kelly (Mitchell) Wheeler and Austin Esse; his awesome great-grandchildren, Evie Oren, Maddie Oren, Nolan Passint, Kayden Passint, Madison Passint, Norah McGuire, Weston Wheeler and Mason Wheeler; wonderful sister-in-law, Virginia Beggs; special nieces and nephews, Brad Beggs, Thea Travis, Lyall Beggs, Eric Hovland and Holly Porter; favorite cousin, Ruth Oren; as well as many other relatives, friends and clients.

Clair was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Beggs Oren; daughter, Kathy Oren Esse; son-in-law, Ron Nelson; parents, Clarence and Nellie Oren; in-laws, Lyall and Christine Beggs; sister-in-law, Geraldine Hovland; and brother-in-law, Dr. Robert Beggs. Clair taught us all the meaning of love, the importance of faith, family and friendship as well as helping others. He was an amazing Husband, Father, Grandpa/Clump, Uncle, cousin and friend to everyone. He will be missed greatly by everyone who knew him and will forever be in our hearts.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 9 a.m. until the start of the memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. A graveside service with military honors will follow at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK, 401 Femrite Drive, Madison. Following the service, a celebration of Clair’s life will be held at THE EAST SIDE CLUB, 3735 Monona Drive, Madison.

In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place no one else will ever fill.

