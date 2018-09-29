MCFARLAND—Paul Claflin, age 82, passed away peacefully Sept. 26, 2018, at Oakwood Village, Prairie Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Madison. Paul was born Nov. 26, 1935, in Granite City, Ill., the oldest son of Laverne and Mary (Demarke) Claflin.
Paul is survived by wife of 52 years, Helen; and sister, Mary; and brother-in-law, Mike Adler. Paul also leaves behind two daughters, Jennifer Weitzman, Rachel Hilyar and son-in-law Jaime; and five grandsons, Nathan, Gavin, Ian, Brayden, Finley. Paul was a loving husband, father and grandfather whom will be dearly missed.
In keeping with his wishes, a private family gathering will be held at a later date. Our family wishes to extend a special thank you for the amazing care and support that Oakwood staff provided Paul in his final days. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
