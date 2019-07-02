MADISON - David Allen Cimino, age 80, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. He was born on March 29, 1939, in Madison, the son of Frank and Clara (Schmidt) Cimino.
David was a member of the class of 1957 at Central High School. Following high school, David served 4 years in the US Navy in the Far East. He was a graduate of Madison Area Technical College and was a structural Iron Worker for 30 years and a member of Ironworkers Local 383. He owned and managed rental properties.
He married Nissa Butalid Bautista on Dec. 10, 2005, in Sun Prairie. Together, they were married 13 years. David will be remembered by family and friends for his generosity, engaging personality, and many mechanical skills.
He is survived by his wife, Nissa; his sister, Barbara; his daughter, Angela Benish; his grandchildren, Amber Andrews, Zoey Benish, and Evan Benish; and his great-grandchild, Lucas Andrews. He is also survived by his former spouses, Sharon Nikolaisen and Mary Ann Laszewski.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Benjamin Cimino.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. Dennis Catholic Church, 413 Dempsey Road, Madison on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 1 p.m.
