WINDSOR—On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, Susan June Cichocki (Smith), loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 75. Susie was born on Feb. 29, 1944, in Waukesha, Wis. at Waukesha Memorial Hospital to Roy and Alvie Smith. She attended Union Grove High School and the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater.
Susie had a passion for gardening. She also loved cooking and baking. Her meals and desserts were often enjoyed by family, friends, and neighbors. Susie was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing bridge. Susie was a registered financial representative and cherished visiting with her client friends. She was known for her infectious smile, laughter, and her kind and compassionate spirit.
Susie was preceded in death by her father, Roy; mother, Alvie; brother, Harold; and sister, Jeanne. She is survived by Ralph Gannett and their son, Jan (Lynn) Cichocki; grandchildren, Aksel, Annika, and Alisa; and niece, Rachael.
Private services will be held.
The family would like to thank the wonderful providers at UW Carbone Cancer Center and Agrace HospiceCare. There will be a private service for family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Susie to the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center.
