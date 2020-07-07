Churchill, Ronald "R.C"

He is survived by his children, Kevin (Sandy) Churchill of Reedsburg, Kim (Jeff) Miller of North Freedom, Kristi (Jim) Brown of Reedsburg, and Kory Churchill (Amanda) of Reedsburg; daughter-in-law Kellie Churchill of Reedsburg; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother Hubert (Pat) Churchill of Bristol; sister-in-law Arlene Churchill of LaValle; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ron Churchill will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, July 13, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Reedsburg with Msgr. Donald Heiar officiating. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Winfield Township. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, and on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.