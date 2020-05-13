Church, Elizabeth E. "Bette" (Giese)

Bette was born in Wisconsin Rapids on Oct. 20, 1924, and graduated from Lincoln High School. She worked at various businesses in Wisconsin Rapids and eventually became first a store manager and then regional manager for Spiegels Catalog Company after earning her degree in accounting. When she moved to Illinois she worked for WBEL Radio in South Beloit (Salter Broadcasting). She was very active in religion in Wisconsin Rapids and a teacher in the Baha'i faith in Rockford and Wisconsin, active in the Rebekahs and Odd Fellows, American Legion Auxiliary, and the Ladies Auxiliary Patriarchs Militant. She was chairwomen of the first Wisconsin Rapids Hopa Tree Festivals. She married Clarence Arendt during World War II in 1944, and married John Church after her divorce in 1976. She and John donated extensively to the restoration of Stone Bridge in Roscoe, Ill., as well as to the many environmental and gardening organizations. She loved music, rosemaling, china painting, gardening and cooking.