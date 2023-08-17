Christopher Soma

Dec. 29, 1960 - Aug. 9, 2023

WISCONSIN DELLS - Christopher "Captain Chris" Soma, age 62, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Chris was born December 29, 1960 in Baraboo, WI, the son of Harold and Judith (Blood) Soma. He was a 3rd generation river boat pilot – or river rat as he fondly referred to himself.

Chris was never seen without a cap, tape measure, Leatherman, or electrical tape. Of course, he needed suspenders to hold it all up. Work or play, the river - and coffee - ran through his veins.

If Chris wasn't on a boat, dock, or riverbank, you could find him in his workshop. His talent was apparent in his compound angles, Zoltar cabinets and most recently his kitchen transformation.

Chris found Nancy, the love of his life, in the beer isle of the local grocery store. He knew she was "the one" when he found her mowing his lawn. Always unconventional, he proposed by sending her engagement ring through the bank drive-thru chute where she worked.

In the words of a close friend, Chris will forever be remembered as a river pilot, woodworker, fisherman and most of all, the truest friend a person could have.

Once the sun would set, you could often find Chris and Nancy at one of the local watering holes. Be it "Soma time" or toasting time, Chris was always the life of the party.

Chris is survived by his mother, Judith; loving wife, Nancy; and his faithful four-legged friend, Gracie. He is further survived by his brothers: Dave (Peg), Dan (Nancy); sister, Monica (Mark) Meyers; along with nieces and nephews: Megan and DJ Soma, Danielle (Michael) Fehring, their children: Roman and Corbin, Dillon (Kala) Soma, Shamus (Megan) Meyers, and Myah Meyers (Jaylen Lyons). He is preceded in death by his father, Harold and sister-in-law, Dawn.

