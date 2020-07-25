× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Wayne Christofferson, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home. He was born on April 1, 1937, the son of Herman and Ruth Christofferson.

Wayne graduated from Madison East High School and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from Foulke Rubber products. Wayne enjoyed frequent gatherings at his home with his children and grandchildren and being outdoors. He loved to hunt and fish and he was fishing until the last months of his life.

Wayne is survived by his sons, Timothy (Susan Andreae) Christofferson, Thomas Christofferson, William (Bertha Gaona) Christofferson, Robert (Linda) Christofferson, David Christofferson and Ronald Christofferson; daughters, Barbara Christofferson and Susan Harrington; grandchildren, Kristin George, Sarah and Justin Boyd, Joshua Kraut, Kathryn, Mesa and Olivia Christofferson, Demi Esser, Dakota and Logan Harrington and Brianna Ingman; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes; parents; and two grandsons, Lukas Christofferson and Travis Krey.

A public visitation will be held outside at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Monona, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020. Due to COVID-19 guidelines at this time, only 25 people are allowed outside at one time. Social distancing is requested, and face masks are strongly encouraged. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

