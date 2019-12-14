Christoffersen, Suzanne J. “Sue” “Susie”

MADISON - Suzanne J. “Sue” “Susie” Christoffersen, age 75, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.

Sue worked as a social worker in Clark County for three years and Dane County for 35 years. Her primary focus in life was helping people, especially the children in her community. Sue was the treasurer of The Glendale Neighborhood Association, Past President of Madison Area Master Gardeners Association, a member of the Wisconsin Day Lily Society and Wisconsin Hardy Plant Society.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sue become a wonderful cook under the guidance of her mother. She was someone who could strike up a pleasant conversation with anyone she met. Susie always kept busy enjoying her flower gardens and taking tours of gardens with her husband, Bruce, all over the United States and twice to England. For the past 5+ years she had a special place in her heart for her grandson, Walter, whom she spoiled endlessly with love.

Sue is survived by her husband, Bruce; daughter, Julie; sons, Andy and Vinny; special grandson, Walter; brother, Leroy; several nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws; and the many friends she made.

A funeral service will be held at BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, with the Rev. Margo Martens presiding. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held at the church from 12 noon until the time of the service on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420