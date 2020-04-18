Christmann, Dr. Robert

MADISON - Dr. Robert Christmann passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday April 14, 2020. He was born on May 15, 1940, to Dr. George and Margaret Christmann in Valley Stream, N.Y. He graduated from Brooklyn Prep, Holy Cross College and New York Medical College. Upon completion of his OB-GYN residency at Albany, NY Medical Center, he entered the United States Navy and served at Great Lakes Hospital located in Illinois.
He joined the Dean Clinic OB-GYN department in 1971. During his time there, he also served as President of the Dean Clinic and President of Dean Care HMO. He was proud to say that he delivered over 10,000 babies during his career. Following his retirement in 1999, Bob became a snowbird, spending his winters in Naples, Florida. In his leisure time, he enjoyed golfing, reading, traveling and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was a long time member of Nakoma Country Club. Even though golfing got the better of him many times, his proudest achievement was his seven holes in one.
Bob and his wife, Hope, whom he met on a blind date, were married in the Lady Chapel at St. Paul’s Cathedral in New York City on March 30, 1964. He is survived by his wife; three children, Michelle (Alan) Ogilvie, Paul (Noel) Christmann, Jenny (Jim) Albrecht; and six grandchildren, Carrie, Joe, Demir, Robert, Jason, Abbie and his sister Karen. He was preceded in death by his brother Bud, sister Pat, and parents.
A private family funeral was held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church with burial at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the Catholic Multi-Cultural Center, 1862 Beld St. Madison, Wis. 53713 to support their efforts helping those impacted by the COVID crisis, or to Agrace Hospice, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, Wis. 53711. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
We would like to thank the staff at Agrace Hospice, SSM Oncology, and Msgr. Ken Fiedler for all their help and support during this difficult time.
Please toast Bob’s memory with a Dewars!
