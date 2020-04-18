Christmann, Dr. Robert

MADISON - Dr. Robert Christmann passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday April 14, 2020. He was born on May 15, 1940, to Dr. George and Margaret Christmann in Valley Stream, N.Y. He graduated from Brooklyn Prep, Holy Cross College and New York Medical College. Upon completion of his OB-GYN residency at Albany, NY Medical Center, he entered the United States Navy and served at Great Lakes Hospital located in Illinois.

He joined the Dean Clinic OB-GYN department in 1971. During his time there, he also served as President of the Dean Clinic and President of Dean Care HMO. He was proud to say that he delivered over 10,000 babies during his career. Following his retirement in 1999, Bob became a snowbird, spending his winters in Naples, Florida. In his leisure time, he enjoyed golfing, reading, traveling and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was a long time member of Nakoma Country Club. Even though golfing got the better of him many times, his proudest achievement was his seven holes in one.