Christine "Chris" Mascow

1956 - 2023

NEW LISBON - Christine "Chris" Mascow, 66, of New Lisbon, WI, died suddenly on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, WI. Chris was born in Chicago in November of 1956 to Jim (James) and Dorothea Mascow. She was the oldest of four children (two sisters and one brother).

Her greatest loves were her son, Bryan; grandchildren: Greyson and Addison; Dave (her partner in crime for almost 19 years), and all things Chicago sports related: Cubs, Blackhawks, Bears, etc.

She had the ability to light up a room when she came in, and you always knew she would be there if/when you needed her.

She loved her flowers, plants, and knick knacks, and when you walked into her house you knew that it was Chris'. Chris loved going places to see new things and make new friends. Some of her favorite trips were an out west driving trip with Dave, a trip to Hawaii to visit our friends: KB and Brian, and of course any trip to California to see her grandchildren, Greyson and Addison.

She lived in several states in her 66 years of life, but when she finally moved to Wisconsin in 2021, she found her home. She loved the state, the people, the Brandy Old Fashioned sweet, and all the nature that Wisconsin has to offer.

Chris' life would seem too short to many, but those who were touched by her understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. Her life was full of fun, love, family, and friends.

She is survived by her spouse, Dave Nefzger; son, Bryan (Zoe); grandchildren: Greyson and Addison; parents, Jim and Dorthea; brother, Mike (Sue) Mascow; sisters: Terry (Barry) Bouchard, Carol Masco; and Murphy, her Aussiedoodle.

In typical Chris fashion, there are no formal services planned, certainly no pomp and circumstance, but a Celebration of Life will occur on July 22, 2023 with details to be determined. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.