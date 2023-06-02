Christie Lee Rhinehart

Feb. 3, 1954 - May 28, 2023

PORTAGE - Christie Lee Rhinehart, age 69, of Portage, WI passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI, with family members by her side. Chris was born February 3, 1954, to Robert and Cloteen Rehdantz. She graduated from Pardeeville High School and Madison Technical School in Portage.

She worked for the State of Wisconsin for 34 years. Chris married David Nyberg and had one child, Jody Lynn Tilton. She later married John Rhinehart and resided on Polinske Road with two Boston Terriers. Chris loved animals, especially dogs, cats, and horses.

She was a master seamstress and enjoyed showing quilts at the Columbia County Fair. Many of the blue-ribbon winning quilts have been donated to Bethlehem Lutheran Church for their Quilt raffle, she also loved teaching others the art of quilting.

Christie is survived by her husband, John Rhinehart; daughter, Jody (Tim) Tilton; grandchildren: Jocelyn and Tobyn Tilton; mother, Cloteen "Cloe" Rehdantz; nephew, Jeffrey (Meghan) Schwartz, their children: Jennifer, Saidey, John and Jesse Schwartz; a niece, Jackie Schwartz, and her son Haiden Juhnke. Also remembered are special quilting friends: Joanne Hanson, Audrey Millard, Kristie Holton; and a high school friend, Ingrid Eggleston.

Christie is preceded in death by her father, Bob Rehdantz, brother, Tony Rehdantz, uncles: Gordon and George Rehdantz and Melvin Balliet, grandparents; Paul and Ester Rehdantz and Carl and Fannie Balliet.

A private Christian Service will be held on the family farm. A public Memorial visitation and luncheon will be at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Portage.

Kratz Funeral Home (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.