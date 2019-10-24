BARABOO/MADISON - Jo L. Christianson, age 70, of Madison passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Born Feb. 20, 1949, in Baraboo, Wis., she was the daughter of Walter H. and Charlotte S. Barker. A 1967 graduate of Baraboo High School, she attended Stout State and the University of Wisconsin. She loved her 24 year career as University Services Program Assistant at the UW-Baraboo Campus. It was there, she met her beloved husband, Bill Christianson. Jo exhibited an unparalleled loving and giving spirit, always seeing the best in every person she came in to contact with. She was a strong advocate for peace; a bit of a rebel, never afraid to speak her mind, and very passionate about social and veterans issues. She loved her husband, family and friends with all her heart. She is survived by a daughter, Kimbra (Jason) Pierce of Oregon, Wis.; two step-daughters, Heather (fiancé, Shane Julson) Christianson of Waunakee and Jamie (John Philipp) Christianson of Baraboo; three grandchildren, Lili Christianson of Madison, Isla McConnell and Claire Pierce of Oregon; and a sister, Susan Van Rixel of Waunakee. Jo is further survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Jo was predeceased by her husband, William Christianson; sister, Ann Manley; and brothers-in-law, Duane Manley and Gary Van Rixel. Jo will be missed by everyone who knew her, and will be honored with two celebrations of her life. The first will a small reception for her Madison connections to be held on Nov. 11, 2019, at North Street Cabaret, 610 North St., Madison, Wis., time TBA. The second reception will be a larger Celebration of Life in accordance with her wishes held near her birthday on Feb. 22, 2020 from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. at Baraboo Arts, Baraboo, Wis. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the doctors and staff at Carbone Cancer Center and UW Health/University Hospital, and to the exceptional staff at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg for their skilled and gentle care of Jo.
