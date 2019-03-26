MOUNT HOREB - Daryl D. Christianson, age 78, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at SSM Health-St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on March 5, 1941, and lived in the Mount Horeb area for many years, the son of Olaf and Ella (Swiggen) Christianson.
Daryl was a general contractor who owned his own company, Daryl Christianson & Sons, for nearly 35 years building homes. He was known to always have a smile on his face and always made you feel your best when in his presence. Daryl had a wealth of knowledge that he loved to share with many people, and was always there for anyone who needed a quick fix or help on a project or a tool to use at a moment's notice. He enjoyed watching-attending many sports and cheered on the Brewers, Packers, Bucks, and Badgers. But his greatest joy was spending time with his family and attending many of the sporting activities his children and grandchildren performed in.
Daryl is survived by his wife, Mary Christianson; son and daughter in-law, Randy and Teresa Christianson; grandsons, Brandon and Michael Toman; granddaughter, Olivia Christianson; and several other family siblings, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; several family members, and his dear son, Rusty Christianson.
A private service will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.