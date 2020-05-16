Christianson, Brent D.

NORTHFIELD, Minn. - Brent Christianson - poet, partner, pastor, parent and friend, died May 13, 2020. Brent was born Sept. 12, 1951, in La Crosse, Wis., to Casper and Dorothy (Beck) Christianson. Brent attended La Crosse public schools and graduated from Luther College and Luther Theological Seminary. He is dearly loved by his wife, Rebecca; his daughters, Johanna (James), of St. Paul, Minn., Leah (Dan), of Minneapolis, Minn., and Elisabeth (Jeremiah), of Oakland, Calif.; grandchildren, Silas and Emilia; his brothers, John (Norma), of Lakeville, Minn., C. Owen (Linda), of Decorah, Iowa, Paul (Anita), of Hazlet, N.J., Robert (Kathleen), of La Crosse, Wis.; and sisters, Marianne (Kate), of St. Paul, Minn., Cindy (Tim), of Brownsville, Minn., and Dee (Dave), of Golden Valley, Minn.; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended Smith family, and friends.
Brent served as parish pastor at Immanuel Lutheran, Watertown, Wis., Trondhjem Lutheran, Lonsdale, Minn., and St. John's Lutheran, Webster, Minn. Brent served as campus pastor at ISU, Normal, Ill., and University of Wisconsin-Madison.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Christian. Family services have been held and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Carbone Cancer Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Trondhjem Lutheran Church in Lonsdale, Minn., or a local charity of your choice.
God in your Mercy, Hold him in Love.
Arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory.
