Christianson, Brent D.

NORTHFIELD, Minn. - Brent Christianson - poet, partner, pastor, parent and friend, died May 13, 2020. Brent was born Sept. 12, 1951, in La Crosse, Wis., to Casper and Dorothy (Beck) Christianson. Brent attended La Crosse public schools and graduated from Luther College and Luther Theological Seminary. He is dearly loved by his wife, Rebecca; his daughters, Johanna (James), of St. Paul, Minn., Leah (Dan), of Minneapolis, Minn., and Elisabeth (Jeremiah), of Oakland, Calif.; grandchildren, Silas and Emilia; his brothers, John (Norma), of Lakeville, Minn., C. Owen (Linda), of Decorah, Iowa, Paul (Anita), of Hazlet, N.J., Robert (Kathleen), of La Crosse, Wis.; and sisters, Marianne (Kate), of St. Paul, Minn., Cindy (Tim), of Brownsville, Minn., and Dee (Dave), of Golden Valley, Minn.; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended Smith family, and friends.