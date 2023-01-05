Dec. 20, 1967—Dec. 31, 2022

MADISON—Christiana Newton passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at UW hospital. Christiana was born December 20, 1967, to Richard Newton and Ann Lehmann in Madison, WI.

Her favorite hobbies included the Indianapolis Colts, Bingo and crocheting.

Survived by her daughter, Hailey Brill; her three siblings: Rob Oldenburg, Shelley Oldenburg (Randy Faulkner), Scott (Robin) Newton; nieces, Samantha Oldenburg, Jordan (Matthew) Goff, Brooke (Luke) Meihack, Morgan Newton; nephews, James Oldenburg and Mason Newton; great-niece, Oakley Meihack; good friend, Cheryl Jenkins. Christiana was preceded in death by her parents; and good friends: Karen Odell and Beth Halverson.

Celebration of life is at the Eagles Club where she was a member. It will be held on January 10, 2023, from 2:00—8:00 PM at 2109 Bartillion Drive, Madison, WI.