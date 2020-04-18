Christian, Irene R.

SUN PRAIRIE - Irene Ruth Christian, age 87, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her home in Sun Prairie. She was born on Sept. 12, 1932, to Elmer and Leona (Messer) Kluge in Beaver Dam. She was baptized on Oct. 16, 1932, at the home of her parents. She was confirmed on April 14, 1946, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Town Trenton, Wis. Irene graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1950. She met the love of her life, Harold, at Crystal Lake Beach dance hall. They were wed on May 16, 1953, at St. John's Lutheran Church and made their home in Madison. In 1956, they built their forever home in Sun Prairie and enjoyed a beautiful marriage lasting almost 66 years.

Irene worked at the Wisconsin Cheeseman (part-time) and later retired from American Family Insurance after 31 years. In her retirement, she and Harold enjoyed working seasonally at the American Girl Company. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church for 64 years and served on the Ladies Aid also serving as Treasurer for a time. Irene enjoyed traveling, having been to all 50 states and Europe with Harold, journaling, canning, baking and collecting angels, but most of all, spending time with family and friends. She is survived by four children, Brian (Judy) Christian of Verona, Barbara Kruger of Pine Island, Minn., James (Anne) Christian of Wauwatosa, Julie (Keith) Hanson of Stoughton; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; a sister-in-law Marilyn Christian and a brother-in-law Robert Wendlandt.