SUN PRAIRIE - Harold J. Christian, age 88, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, at New Perspective Senior Living in Sun Prairie. He was born on Dec. 9, 1930, to Reinhold and Ella (Dobberpuhl) Christian in the township of Theresa, Wis. He was baptized on Dec. 21, 1930, and confirmed on June 11, 1944, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Teresa. Harold graduated from Mayville High School in 1948, and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1951, where he served during the Korean War.
Following active duty, Harold joined the Air National Guard. He met Irene Kluge at a dance, and on May 16, 1953, they were wed at St. John's Lutheran Church, Town of Trenton. They built their first and only home in 1956, in Sun Prairie.
In 1990, after 40 years of service, Harold retired as chief master sargeant and was a member of the American Legion Post No. 333. He served on the Peace Lutheran Church council, sang bass in the church choir and taught Sunday School for many years. Post retirement, he worked part-time at Vendura Industries, American Girl Company and Walmart where he was a greeter for 16 years. Harold enjoyed gardening, travel, speaking German and most of all spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Irene; four children, Brian (Judy) Christian of Verona, Barbara Kruger of Pine Island, Minn., James (Anne) Christian of Wauwatosa and Julie (Keith) Hanson of Stoughton; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Christian; and a brother-in-law, Robert Wendlandt. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Edward Zimmerman; his brother, Arnold Christian; three sisters, Norma (Reinhold) Grulke, Clara (Ronald) Bowe, Arlene (Lester) Zimmel; stepsister, Irene (Walter) Koepsell; sister-in-law, Geraldine Wendlandt; and a son-in-law, Rick Kruger.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at PEACE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1007 Stonehaven Drive, in Sun Prairie, with Pastor Luke Werre presiding. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be directed to Peace Lutheran Church and School.
The family of Harold and Irene Christian wish to thank you for your prayers, kindness and support shown over the past several months.