Christian, Glen

MILWAUKEE/MADISON—Glen Christian, age 89, of Milwaukee/Madison, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his home. He was born on Aug. 31, 1930, in Bear Valley, Wis.

Glen served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Mary Coyne on May 5, 1956, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Milwaukee. Glen retired from the Milwaukee School Board. He loved working on projects and traveling with his family. Glen was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. He was a life member of VFW Post No. 7591.

Glen is survived by his daughters, Pat (Jim) Veith and Kathy (Mark) Ruelle; son, James Christian; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Henry Christian; sister, Vera Gerl; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; infant daughter; parents; and eight brothers and four sisters.

A special thank you to his dear friends, Betty Hurd and Gary Pepper for their friendship. Glen’s family would also like to thank Agrace HospiceCare for the care given to their father. A graveside service will be held at HIGHLAND MEMORY GARDENS, 3054 Co. Rd. BB, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family kindly requests no flowers. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.