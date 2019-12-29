Christian, Ada A.

Christian, Ada A. WATERTOWN—Ada A. Christian, 93, of Watertown, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon with Rev. David Phillips officiating. Burial will take place at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery in Lebanon. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Friday from 4:00—8:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Elevator Fund or the charity of one’s choice. To read full obituary and leave private condolences, visit www.hafemeisterfh.com.

