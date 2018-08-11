SUN PRAIRIE—Roberta Ann “Bobbie” (Beale) Christenson, age 78, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, at home. She was born on Aug. 3, 1940, in Madison, the daughter of Elmer and Gladys (Clemans) Beale. She married Douglas J. Christenson on June 24, 1961, in Madison. Bobbie went to Silver Springs School and graduated from Wisconsin High School in 1958. She also graduated from MATC’s LPN nursing program.
Bobbie worked for Dr. Sinako, Dr. Kenneth Klatt and Dr. Michael McDonald for many years at UW Health and Unity Point Health. She loved gardening, scrap booking, ceramics, and being involved with canine rescue.
Bobbie is survived by her husband, Doug; daughter, Dawn; foster daughter, Sandy (Rich) and her children, Andrew, Eric and Emma Hollis; siblings, Elmer Beale and Joanne Bruce; sister-in-law, Judy (Dale) Buzzell; and nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her beloved dogs, Trixie and Jack. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sisters, Donna, Lorraine and Genevieve.
Per Bobbie’s request, there will be no funeral services. Memorials can be made to Friends of Horseshoe Bend Animals, P.O. Box 31, Franklin, AR 72536, or to Golden Retriever Rescue of Wisconsin.
Thank you to the staff of Agrace HospiceCare, and nieces, Janice and Karen for their wonderful care and support. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420