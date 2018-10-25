PARDEEVILLE—Vicki L. Christensen, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 23, 2018, at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage. Vicki was born on June 29, 1957, the daughter of Melvin and Margaret (Lentz) Frank. She married Terry Christensen on Oct. 11, 1975, at Pardeeville United Methodist Church.
Vicki had worked as an occupational therapist at nursing homes in Wyocena and Sun Prairie. Most recently, she was a claims specialist for WPS in Madison and then she was a contracts specialist. Vicki was an avid Packers and baseball fan.
She is survived by her daughters, Amy Christensen and Lisa Christensen, both of Oregon; brothers, David (Lois) Frank of Cambria, Mike Frank (Lisa Williams) of Minnesota, Steve (Cindy) Frank of Pardeeville; sisters, Martha (Jeff) Bear of Pardeeville, Lori (Frank) Kratky of Cambria; sisters-in-law, Dawn Schroeder, Mary Frank, Linda Frank; special grand dogs, Chance and Chiquita Favre; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Margaret Frank; husband, Terry Christensen; brothers, Dennis and Gary Frank; and special grand dog, Favre Lombardi.
Funeral services will be at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Julie Krahn officiating. Burial will follow at Pardeeville Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for future commemorations. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.