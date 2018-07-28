Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—Robert A. “Bob” Christensen, age 74, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at his home. He was born on Nov. 5, 1943, to Anker and Helen (Swanson) Christensen in Harlingen, Texas. Bob grew up in Racine. He attended UW-Madison beginning in 1962, and finished at the UW-Law School. In college, Bob enjoyed the fencing team, where he lettered for 3 years. He began practicing law in 1968, and spent his career as a criminal defense attorney in Madison. He gained wide respect and friendship within the law community. He was always for the underdog. Bob was a member of the State Bar Association and the W-Club. He enjoyed golfing, writing, fishing, painting and guitar.

Bob is survived by his two sons, Dirk and Erik (Gwen); sisters, Karin (Don) Hansen and Eve (Gary) Wallinga; a niece, Nissa Pearson (Jayson); and nephew, Dane Wallinga; and the mother of their sons, Theodora Christensen. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., on Saturday, August 11, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison. A gathering will follow beginning at 5 p.m. at LOUISIANNE’S ETC.(Upstairs), 7464 Hubbard Avenue, Middleton. Memorials may be given to a charity of your choice.

Bob said to one of his son’s once: “You know what the secret to happiness is, don’t you? Low expectations.” Bob, of course, said he was kidding. Of course, we held him to it, because he exceeded ALL of our expectations ALL of the time.

A special thank you to Madison’s first responders for their compassion and professionalism. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

