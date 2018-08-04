MADISON—Robert A. “Bob” Christensen, age 74, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at his home.
A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison. A gathering will follow beginning at 5 p.m. at LOUISIANNE’S ETC. (Upstairs), 7464 Hubbard Ave., Middleton.
Memorials may be given to a charity of your choice. A full obituary was published on Sunday, July 29, 2018. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
