BELMONT / HOMOSASSA, Fla. - Ronald J. Christen, age 85, of Belmont, Wis., died on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 in Homosassa, Fla. Ron was born on July 7, 1933, in Dodgeville. He was the son of Werner and Mary (Cullen) Christen and attended Belmont High School. Ron was united in marriage to Grace Riechers on Oct. 12, 1950, in Dubuque, Iowa, and was the father of five children.
Ron was a longtime active member of the Belmont community including participation with the Fire Department, Rescue Squad, Lions Club, Belmont Fair and many other community activities. He was a lifelong truck driver and operated several small businesses including Ron’s Sunoco, Tri-County Fire and Safety and Swiss Maid Honey.
He was a man of firm opinions which he regularly substantiated during his daily coffee with other local dignitaries. Ron thoroughly enjoyed spending winters in Florida and holding court from his chair outside the motor home.
Ron is survived by his wife of 68 years, Grace; children, Rick (Cathy) Christen of Genesee Depot, Wis., Randy (Joyce) Christen of New Braunfels, Texas, Tim (Pam) Christen of Edgerton, and Cris Bockhop of Belmont; 11 grandchildren, Josh Christen, Jesse Christen, Sean (Amber) Christen, Rylee (Jace) Waller, Joe (Nahyun) Christen, Lindsay (Cory) Schneider, Jordan Christen, Arielle Euringer, Amber (Eric) Russell, April (Chip) McNett and Andy (Ali) Bockhop; 19 great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirle (Don) Deery and Nancy Dolan; sisters-in-law, Marion Riechers and Marge Masbruch; many nieces and nephews and many friends in Belmont and Homosassa. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Daniel Christen; grandchildren, Shea and Mary Christen; sister, Kay Stanton; brothers-in-law, Jack Dolan, Dave Stanton, Don, Gib, and Russ Riechers, Vince Donahoe and Don Masbruch; and sisters-in-law, Iva Donahoe, Kay and Edith Riechers.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held in Belmont, Wis. in early April.