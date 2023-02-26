OREGON — Chris Cain, age 76, of Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
A Memorial Service will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.
