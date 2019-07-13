LANCASTER, WI - Wally C. Chojnowski was born in Grand Haven, Mich. to Alberta and Walter A. Chojnowski on May 12, 1950. He surrendered at his home on June 28, 2019 from chemotheraphy.
Walter was an accountant and office manager in Middleton where he met his wife, Karla. Wally and Karla Beier were married and were only ever separated by Karla's death in 2015 after a long battle with cancer. They had three sons and lived in Lancaster, Wis.
His survivors include his three sons, Peter, Eric and Todd; siblings, Garth (Liv), Steve (JP), Burt (Diane); nephews, Drew, Brian and Matthew.
The family has organized a memorial gathering at Westmoreland Park, 4114 Tokay Blvd., Madison at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019. If you want to hear about Wally, share your photos and stories, laugh about Wally's dry sense of humor, and meet his sons, PLEASE ATTEND. There will be some beer and brats, Wally's favorites!!!