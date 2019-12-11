Chodera, Melissa

MADISON - Melissa Chodera, age 45, of Madison, Wis., passed away in her sleep on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at her home. Melissa was born on April 22, 1974 to Cindy and David in Bradenton, Fla. She is survived by her son, Sebastian; fiance, Alvin; mother, Cindy; stepfather, Don; grandmother, Marilyn; and many uncles, aunts and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, David; grandmother Jean,; and grandfathers, Claire and Donald. Starting at an early age, Melissa was an avid reader. In her remembrance, take time to teach a child the joy of reading. Melissa was loved, and will be missed very much. A family memorial will be held at a later date.