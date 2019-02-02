OREGON - James Thomas Chizek, age 88, passed away in the morning of Jan. 30, 2019, into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father. Jim was born on May 15, 1930, to James and Anna Chizek in Fifield, Price County. He grew up on the family farm with one sibling, Etta Chizek (Swanson) while a baby brother passed away during childbirth. Jim graduated from Fifield High School and was then drafted to into the U.S. Marine Corp. Jim loved being a Marine. He served as an admiral's personal bodyguard aboard ship on an Essex Class Aircraft Carrier, the USS Oriskany, during the Korean War from in 1952 to 1953. After the war, he returned to Fifield and worked for the Soo Line Railroad.
He married Shirley Plyer on July 23, 1955, in Phillips. He then found his passion in life and trained as a conservation warden in Ladysmith, Park Falls, Shawano, Jefferson and Janesville. His first assignment was in Portage, based in Columbia County. He then accepted a position as a regional conservation warden for the State of Wisconsin based out of Park Falls in Price County. The family was happy being back in northern Wisconsin. His duty was now in the Chequamegon National Forest.
An unfortunate car accident occurred and Jim was severely injured, which then, is when a new opportunity presented itself, the family moved to Lodi. Jim continued to work in Department of Natural Resources (DNR) as a special investigator for several years. Jim trained many law enforcement officers and recruits. Jim trained SWAT teams at Badger Ammunition for southern county law enforcement in 1970, just prior to bombing at Sterling Hall on the University of Wisconsin campus. He was a well-respected leader among the DNR Bureau of Law Enforcement based in Madison.
Jim was truly a legend in his own time. Jim loved his family, their dogs, gardening and the outdoors. Especially hunting, trapping and fishing. His favorite food was "any" pie. There were many family-fishing trips to Canada and to the families' log cabin in northern Wisconsin.
Jim created and served as the first president of the Wisconsin Conservation Warden's Association. He taught many safety and educational classes focused on hunting, boating, trapping, recreation and collecting natural edibles from the woodlands. The family housed numerous abandoned and injured animals throughout the years. We were taught how to respect and care for these animals who were disadvantaged. He also served on the board of directors for the MacKenzie Center located in Poynette, in efforts to preserve wildlife of Wisconsin.
In later life, Jim authored three books that were written and dedicated to protect the outdoors and historical education on the State of Wisconsin. He was a collector, inventor and holds some U.S. Patents. Jim loved telling stories about his adventures as a conservation warden.
Jim also volunteered to work on the Wolf River Sturgeon Guard Program and served as sturgeon general. Jim was part of integral teams that founded three Wisconsin Museums; MacKenzie Center Museum in Poynette, Warden's Museum in Stevens Point and the Old Town Hall Museum in Fifield. He had a robust circle of friends that shared his passion for conservation of the outdoors and they had numerous adventures together. Jim and Shirley also enjoyed traveling the U.S. and spending winters in Gulf Shores, Ala. and Benson, Ariz. later in life.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James Sr. and Anna Chizek; sister, Etta; and baby brother, Chizek. He is survived by his children, Frank, Donald, and Michelle (Greg); and grandson, James (Casey); and grandchildren, Catherine and Madeline; along with nephews, Randall (Dawn) Swanson and James (Sandi) Swanson.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the LODI FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 206 Pleasant St., Lodi, with a service to follow. Please join us for lunch after the service.