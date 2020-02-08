Chitwood, Ruby Elise

OSHKOSH/BLUE RIVER - Ruby Elise Chitwood, 95, formerly of Boscobel and Blue River, passed away on Jan. 27, 2020, at Evergreen Retirement Community in Oshkosh. She had been a resident of Evergreen for the past ten years.

Ruby was born at home on Aug. 17, 1924, in Hickory Grove Township in Grant County. She was the third child of Carl and Alma (Olson) Anderson.

While attending Boscobel High School, Ruby lived with her grandpa Anderson and, later with the Harris Murley family serving as a nanny. She graduated as an honor student in 1942.

Ruby married Keith Gale Chitwood in the Five Points Lutheran Church parsonage on Dec. 18, 1944. She said it must have been love, as she moved from a home with indoor plumbing to a rural farm home with outdoor plumbing.

Ruby joined Keith in a farming operation, which grew into three modern farms during their marriage. As a farmer, she was the herdswoman, milk production and herd health record keeper and the farm accountant. Ruby was also the chief cook, baker, seamstress and homemaker. As a farmwife, she had a large garden and canned for the family. Ruby and Keith were active conservationists, leading in hillside contour farming and forest management of their woodlots. They were active in the National Farmers Organization.