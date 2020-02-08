Chitwood, Ruby Elise

OSHKOSH/BLUE RIVER - Ruby Elise Chitwood, 95, formerly of Boscobel and Blue River, passed away on Jan. 27, 2020, at Evergreen Retirement Community in Oshkosh. She had been a resident of Evergreen for the past ten years.
Ruby was born at home on Aug. 17, 1924, in Hickory Grove Township in Grant County. She was the third child of Carl and Alma (Olson) Anderson.
While attending Boscobel High School, Ruby lived with her grandpa Anderson and, later with the Harris Murley family serving as a nanny. She graduated as an honor student in 1942.
Ruby married Keith Gale Chitwood in the Five Points Lutheran Church parsonage on Dec. 18, 1944. She said it must have been love, as she moved from a home with indoor plumbing to a rural farm home with outdoor plumbing.
Ruby joined Keith in a farming operation, which grew into three modern farms during their marriage. As a farmer, she was the herdswoman, milk production and herd health record keeper and the farm accountant. Ruby was also the chief cook, baker, seamstress and homemaker. As a farmwife, she had a large garden and canned for the family. Ruby and Keith were active conservationists, leading in hillside contour farming and forest management of their woodlots. They were active in the National Farmers Organization.
Ruby was supportive of the Blue River and Riverdale public schools; and encouraged her children to be active in academics, sports, clubs and music. She held education in high regard and encouraged her children to earn college degrees and advanced degrees.
Activities of the Byrds Creek Happy Hustlers 4H Club and the Blue River United Methodist Church were important to the family.
Ruby enjoyed the many social activities with the families who lived on “The Back Road” in Richwood Township.
In 1973, Ruby and Keith built a home in Richwood Estates and enjoyed the views of the Wisconsin River.
Ruby is survived by her sons, James M. (Kay) of Oshkosh, and Theodore D. (Ronda) of Dodgeville; and son-in-law, Larry Kent (Dian Winter) of Fond du Lac; eight grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren, Matthew (Heidi) Chitwood of Stevens Point and their sons, Peter and Jackson, David (Andrea) Chitwood of Greenville, S.C. and their sons, Wesley and Rigby, Stephen (Katie) Chitwood of Whitefish Bay and their daughters, Riley and Connelly, Kara Chitwood (Dan Searing) of Denver, Colo. and their daughters, Olivia and Emerson, Kyle Chitwood of Milwaukee, Tara Kent (Jake Lavigne) of Denver, Colo., Lindsey (Adam) Nelson of Fond du Lac and their children, Kendall, Susanna and Brady; and Kelly Kent of Boulder, Colo.; and a sister-in-law, Rose Chitwood; many nieces and nephews and many friends.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Keith; a daughter, Susan Rae Kent; a sister, Alice Dale; and brothers, C. Leroy Anderson and Clifford (Tip) Anderson.
The family is appreciative of the great care and attention given Ruby by the Evergreen Retirement Community staff and Oshkosh Aurora Medical and Hospice staff.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the Boscobel United Methodist Church in Boscobel, Wis. on 104 Buchanan Street at 11:00 a.m.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m., with lunch and fellowship to follow. Rev Jean Wanek Bartlett will officiate.
Memorials may be given to the Blue River United Methodist Church, Riverdale School District Foundation or the Evergreen Retirement Community Foundation.
Thanks to Brian Kendall and KENDALL FUNERAL SERVICES for assisting the family in planning for the memorial celebration.
Online condolences can be sent to www.kendallfuneralservice@gmail.com