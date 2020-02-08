Chitwood, Rose

BOSCOBEL - Rose Chitwood passed away on Feb. 7, 2020, at the age of 101. She was born on July 9, 1918, the daughter of Richard and Elizabeth (O’Connor) Hennessy. Rose attended the Excelsior Grade School and Blue River High School. She continued her education at Richland County Normal and received her Bachelors’ and Masters’ degrees in education at UW-Platteville. Rose taught school for 36 years in the Blue River and Riverdale School Districts.

Rose married Clifford Chitwood on Sept. 14, 1939, at St. Philip’s Catholic Church at Rolling Ground. Later in their married life, they built a home on the Wisconsin River (Richwood Estates). Upon Clifford’s passing in April 1992, Rose relocated to Boscobel and continued her favorite pastimes of gardening, baking for others, and she keenly followed events of her extended family.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rose is survived by a sister-in-law, Regina Hennessy of Boscobel; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clifford; brother, Frank Hennessy; and sisters, Mary Killoy, Helen Thistle, Elaine Kinney; and her eldest sister, Anna Marie, who died in infancy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Boscobel. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9–11 a.m. at the church.