Chiono, Linda Rae

FITCHBURG - Linda Rae Chiono, age 73, of Madison, passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. She was born in Duluth, Minn., on July 24, 1947, to Al and Jeanette (Rinnan) Rydstrom, and lived in the Madison area since 1954. She graduated from Madison East High School in 1965, and married Bob Chiono in 1967.

Linda very much enjoyed working at Friends of WHA for two years in the early 1980's and as office manager at Child Evangelism Fellowship in Madison from 2003 to 2008. She loved working with children and taught children's Christian education on a volunteer basis for most of her adult life. She loved doing things for others just to see them smile or to brighten their day.

Linda is survived by her husband, Bob; daughter, Kayleigh; sister, Lori (Gary) Gibson; and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her beloved daughter-in-law, Stephanie Chiono.

A private Funeral Service will be held. A public outdoor visitation will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Face masks and social distancing are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral & Cremation Care 2950 Chapel Valley Road (608) 442-5002