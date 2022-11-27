Aug. 19, 1948—Nov. 17, 2022

HENDERSON, NV—Cheryl Lynette Fehrman, 74, of Henderson, NV, passed away on Thursday November 17th, at St Rosa Hospital in Henderson.

Cheri was born in Madison, WI on August 19th, 1948, to Rodney and Isabelle (Harbort) Fehrman.

Cheri graduated from Sun Prairie High School and then attended Madison College. After graduating she went to work for the City of Madison. She started in Data processing and ended her 43-year career working for the Madison Police Department. After retiring she moved to Henderson, NV in 2014. She loved the warm weather and was so happy to get away from the snow. She enjoyed visits from family and friends to show them Las Vegas and liked to travel back to Wisconsin in the warm weather to visit. Cheri was always there for you and the most caring and giving person you would meet. She always thought of everyone else first. She will be missed by many.

Cheri is survived by her sister, Vicki Smith of Madison, Nancy Fehrman of Middleton, Dennis (Kay) Fehrman of Poynette and Debbie Fehrman (Christopher Olson) of Las Vegas; her nephews and nieces: Tony, Angie, Gina, Vincent, Jamie, Heidi, Ryan (Mariah), Erica (Scott), Josh (Carrie), Heather and Cody. Her special friends: Ginny and Millie. Her fur baby, Samantha.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; infant brother; grandparents; and special uncle, Melvin Harbort.

We would like to send a special thank you to the caring staff and doctors at St Mary’s Hospital and Mayo Clinic in Rochester Minnesota in helping Cheri on her cardiac journey.

Please remember all the good times, laughs and joy she brought to everybody. Hold those memories close and she will be with us forever.

A celebration of life is being planned in the Spring of 2023 in Wisconsin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Cheri’s name may be made to Hospice. An organization she was very fond of.

A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best.