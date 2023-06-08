Cheryl L. Goetz

Dec. 14, 1959 - June 5, 2023

BEAVER DAM - Cheryl Lynn Goetz, age 63 of Beaver Dam, passed away on June 5, 2023, at UW Health University Hospital in Madison following a short illness.

Cheryl was born in Beaver Dam on December 14, 1959, the daughter of Roland and Angeline (Lemanski) Martin. She was a 1978 graduate of Moraine Park Technical College earning an LPN Certificate.

She met her future husband, Paul Goetz in July of 1980, and they resided together until they were united in marriage on July 17, 1998 at the home they shared, also called by family and friends, the "Lakeside Resort" in Beaver Dam.

Cheryl was employed at the Beaver Dam Hospital and dedicated 44 years of her life to those she cared for as an LPN on the Med/Surg. floor.

In her free time Cheryl could often be found in her gardens tending to her plants and flowers. Each year she made sure to enter her best plants and flowers at the Dodge County Fair. Cheryl even entered some of her best photos, paintings, and special food items in order to share her hobbies and connect with the community.

Cheryl was an animal lover, but most of all she loved her magnificent teddy bear collection which boasted nearly 1000 teddy bears. Cheryl's favorite activity was spending time with family and friends, her hosting prowess was on display each year as she prepared their "Lakeside Resort" for the annual fireworks bash for all to enjoy.

Cheryl is survived by her husband, Paul; mother-in-law, Dolores Goetz; sisters-in-law: Lynn (Karl) Thulin and Debbie Goetz; brothers-in-law: Michael (Bonnie) Goetz and David (Diane Hotham) Goetz; nieces: Theresa (Peter) Essmann and Cheryl (Scott) Dobbratz; nephews: Jason Martin and Doug Martin; and other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Angeline Martin; sister, Sandra Beauprey; brothers: Richard Martin and James Martin; and other relatives.

Visitation for Cheryl will take place on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Deacon Ed Cody officiating. Burial will follow at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery, Beaver Dam.

If desired, memorials can be made in Cheryl's honor to the Dodge County Humane Society as it was an organization close to her heart.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.