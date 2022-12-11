Nov. 9, 1947 – Dec. 6, 2022

MADISON — Cheryl C. Searls, age 75, of Madison, passed away peacefully at Brookdale Stonefield on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Cheryl was born in Minnesota, on November 9, 1947, to Kurt Kramer and Leona (Ford) Kramer. She married the love of her life, Jim, in 1968. They moved to Madison, where they lived until Jim’s passing in 2017.

Cheryl and Jim enjoyed art, music and gourmet cooking, but mostly loved experiencing nature in the great outdoors, whether hiking, camping in Door County, sailing in the Florida Keys, or biking in any season.

In keeping with Cheryl’s wishes, there will be no formal service. She will be interred at her family’s plot in North St. Paul, Minn.

