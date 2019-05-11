FITCHBURG - Paulanne Chelf, age 67, of Fitchburg, died on Monday, May 6, 2019, surrounded by her family at UW Hospital, due to complications of chemotherapy for breast cancer. She was born on July 16, 1951, in Niles, Mich., the daughter of Paul and Judy Chelf.
Paulanne graduated from Mason High School in Michigan, and received her bachelor's and master's degrees in Microbiology and Public Health from Michigan State University. In 1974, she met her future husband, Michael Betlach, in a seminar on macromolecular metabolism. She moved to San Diego in 1978, to work for Kelco. Michael had the good sense to follow her out West, continuing to court her from the Bay area before joining her in San Diego.
They married on Jan. 22, 1983, in a park by San Diego Bay, then moved to Boulder, Colo., where her daughters, Elicia and Madeline, were born. The family moved to Madison in Feb. 1994. Paulanne found the perfect outlet for her outgoing personality, keen scientific mind, and attention to detail at WARF (Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation). She passed the Patent Bar and worked at WARF as an intellectual property manager until the time of her death.
Paulanne will be most remembered by her friends and colleagues for her indomitable spirit, quick wit, easy laugh, and stunning intellect. Always smiling, her boundless energy was an inspiration to many. She was selfless with her time, always available for questions, and could answer most of them off the top of her head. Her inner strength was palpable, no more so than throughout Elicia's diagnosis of multiple sclerosis and subsequent death and Madeline's surgery and treatment for medulloblastoma. Focused and determined, she was well respected by people whose respect is hard to earn.
While Paulanne was good at most everything, her primary passion was her family. Mike, Elicia and Madeline were her world, and she delighted in sharing news of their adventures and accomplishments. Anyone that knew her knew that she loved them all fiercely, as she would say "…to the moon and back."
Paulanne is survived by husband, Michael Betlach; daughter, Madeline Betlach; sister, Julane (Bernie) Himmelsbach; and two brothers, Christopher (Kim) Chelf and Scott (Julie) Chelf.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Elicia Rose Betlach; and her parents, Paul and Judy Chelf.
A time of sharing will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, at 11 a.m., followed by a celebration of her life until 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 18, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or a charity of your choice.
