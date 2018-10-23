SUN PRAIRIE—Howard Wesley Chaussee Sr., age 89, passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, surrounded by his loving family. Howie was born on Oct. 19, 1929, in Racine, the 9th child born to George and Dorothy Chaussee. He was united in marriage to Arlene Kruse on August 22, 1953. Together they raised nine children.
Howie joined the U.S. Army in 1946, and was honorably discharged in 1952. During his time of service, he spent time in California, Greenland and England. He was a member of the American Legion serving as commander and chaplain, and he was also a member of the VFW.
Howie worked for the Porcelain Company, US Postal Service and was an insurance agent for many years. Howie also longtime member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. As most of you know, Howie was quite the jokester. He loved talking to people and got them to smile and laugh with his “one liners!” Howie loved to play cards, horseshoes, bowling, go fishing, dancing and gambling at times.
Howie was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene; his daughter, Mary Ann Carty; granddaughter, Megan Benda; and son-in-law, Mark Johnson. He is survived by his children, Sandee Johnson of Middleton, Wes (Patti) Chaussee of Montello, Chris Chaussee (Roxanne) of Mississippi, Beth (Kevin) Regan of Waterloo, Lora (Gary) Stock of Sun Prairie, Bill (Beth) Chaussee of Sun Prairie; son-in-law, Mike Carty of Sun Prairie, Howie (Vicki) Chaussee of Sun Prairie, and Amy (Don) Benda of Sun Prairie; 21 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at OUR SAVIORS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 550 Lincoln Drive, Sun Prairie, with Pastor Tim Hansen officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
The family would like to thank Sun Prairie Health Care Center for treating dad like a king. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Love you to Infinity and Beyond
Love you More!
