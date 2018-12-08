MCFARLAND / PEORIA, Ill. - Geraldine R. "Jean" Chatman, age 102, of McFarland, passed away peacefully on Dec. 5, 2018, at McFarland Villa Assisted Living. She was born on Oct. 25, 1916, in Peoria, Ill., to Richard and Hazel (Jeffords) Henning, and married Harold E. Chatman in Peoria on June 5, 1936. He preceded her in death on April 1, 1977.
Jean worked at the Prospect Bakery in Peoria, then as a cashier for many years in the cafeteria of Methodist Hospital in Peoria prior to her retirement in 1981. In 1983, she relocated to McFarland to be nearer her son, Larry, and his family. She thoroughly enjoyed living in the Homestead Apartments, making many lasting friendships through her unofficial title of "Social Director" for many years, organizing parties for nearly every holiday or special occasion. She was also active in RSVP and the McFarland sewing club. She moved to the McFarland Villa Assisted Living facility in 2015.
She is survived by her son, Larry (Char) of McFarland; grandchildren, Scott (Deb) of Verona, Greg (Pilai) of Simi Valley, Calif., and Tim (Sherry) of Windsor; great-grandchildren, Amanda and Danielle of Simi Valley; and Luke, Ryan and Devin of Windsor; as well as nieces and nephews in the Peoria area. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; and sisters, Pauline Sheckler and Mildred Endres.
A private graveside service will be held at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria, at a later date. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.