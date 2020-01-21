Chatelin, Francisca C.

COTTAGE GROVE - Francisca C. Chatelin, age 86, passed away at home from natural causes on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 1 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. A burial service will follow at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

