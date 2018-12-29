MONONA - Wayne Chase, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, at St. Mary's Care Center. He was born in Exira, Iowa, the son of Wesley and Laura (Nielson) Chase. Wayne graduated from Exira High School and upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1957, serving his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. From there he went on to serve at Kure Beach, N.C., Otis Air Force Base, Mass., and Truax Field, Madison. While at Otis AFB, he was stationed for two and one-half years on the Texas Towers, an early warning radar sentinel located 120 miles off the Massachusetts coast in the Atlantic Ocean. Wayne was a diesel mechanic working on diesel-driven generators. While stationed in Madison, Wayne met and married Barbara Cuccia. He was discharged at Madison in 1961, as an airman first class.
Following his discharge, Wayne and Barbara moved to Atlantic, Iowa, for a year where he was an appliance mechanic at Sears, Roebuck. They returned to Madison, where Wayne was then employed by Madison Kipp Corporation as a diecast operator and then a quality control inspector. He retired from Kipp after 35 years and in retirement, enjoyed golfing, reading and watching sports, including the Wisconsin Badgers, Iowa Hawkeyes and Green Bay Packers. Wayne and Barbara raised two children, Randy and Sandra. In 2010, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary and traveled to Italy to visit relatives and sightsee in Palermo, Rome and Florence.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Randy (Peggy Both); daughter, Sandra; grandpuppies, Houston, Poquito, Scooter and Gus-Gus; brother, Gerald (Janice) Chase; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Wesley; mother and stepfather, Laura (Donald) Smith; brother, James (Helen) Chase; and sisters, Nellie (Dan) Nelson and Mary (Harry) Denney.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2018, with a private burial to follow. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
A special thank you is extended to the staff of St. Mary's Hospital and Care Center for their compassion and caring of Wayne during his stay, and to the Hospice care staff for providing comfort during his last days. Also, a heartfelt thank you to special cousin, Judie Heiman for always being there to provide support to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.