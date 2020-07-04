Chase, Judith A. (Buchanan)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON / LAND O’ LAKES—Judith A. (Buchanan) Chase, 70, left this earthly world from the arms of her beloved husband to her eternal Father on June 23, 2020. Born on the 4th of July, 1949, in Madison, Wis., she was the first of six children of Marjorie and Eugene Buchanan. She attended St. Bernard Catholic School and graduated from West High School in 1967. She met her soulmate, Tom Chase, the day after her 18th birthday, and joined him forever on Sept. 6, 1969.

Judy and Tom started their adventure living in Darmstadt, Germany, for two years. Resources were tight, and so their travel centered on a “Europe on $5 a-day” budget, a train ticket, and a paycheck of $86 every two weeks. From there, it was off to Anchorage, Alaska, where she started her family. Her dance card included camping on the Kenai, getting used to daylight/darkness seasons, and assisting other young military families. After spending their last assignment in 1975 in Omaha, Neb., she decided her next home would be back to Madison.

Judy spent 21 years dedicated to her co-workers and customers at Woodman’s Foods East. As a career highlight, she took part in opening a new Woodman’s location in Appleton, Wis., prior to her retirement from the company. However, her career was far from over.