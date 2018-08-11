SUN PRAIRIE—Janet A. Chase, age 80, passed away on Aug. 8, 2018, in the comfort of her own home. She was born on Jan. 20, 1938, in Columbus, as the only child of parents Art and Ester (Bickel) Tetzlaff. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, David Chase, on Aug. 6, 1960, in Sun Prairie. It’s fitting Jan passed away just two days after her 58th wedding anniversary, as she is now happily reunited with her husband, Dave. As a couple they happily raised two children (Stuart and Valerie) and set an example for what a loving and successful marriage should look like.
Jan was born and raised in Columbus, where she grew up working as a clerk in her father’s local pharmacy and ice cream shop, Tetzlaff Pharmacy. After graduating from Columbus High School, she went on to attend Madison Business College. Jan worked as a secretary at General Motors Acceptance Corporation. Jan’s true passion was caring for her husband and children. As an active homemaker Jan loved to cook, host parties, and go out to dinner with friends. She enjoyed taking her family and grandchildren Chase & Sydney Stiener, to far away beach locations and teaching them the true value of good ice cream. Jan had a way of lighting up a room with her contagious smile and was known for her unique elegance and grace, as she enjoyed modeling in her spare time. She survived three bouts of breast cancer and battled Alzheimer’s disease for the last 15 years of her life.
Jan is survived by her two children, Stuart Chase (Carrie) and Valerie Stiener (Jim), Sun Prairie; grandchildren, Chase Stiener (Lindsey), Sun Prairie and Sydney Stiener, Madison; caretakers Elsie Hart and Chrystal Hart, Sun Prairie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Art and Ester Tetzlaff; and her husband, David Chase, Oct. 10, 2017.
To honor Jan’s life, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. at ST. ALBERT THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2420 St. Albert the Great Drive, Sun Prairie, with Monsignor Donn Heiar presiding. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.
The family requests that you Do Not wear black, as it was Jan’s least favorite color. She has in turn requested that “the day needs to be celebrated with the bright colors of the season.”
A special thank you goes to Elsie Hart who was Jan’s trusted caregiver the last ten years of her life. Along with her daughter Chrystal, the two of them shared hours of laughs and smiles with Jan. Their hard work and loyalty allowed Jan to stay at home where she was the most comfortable. The family would also like to thank Agrace Hospicecare Inc. for its care and comfort.
The Family kindly requests that instead of flowers or plants. All your kind thoughts, prayers and donations be made to the University of Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Research Center. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie
(608) 837-9054