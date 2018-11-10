MADISON—Gale B. Chase, age 96, passed away on Nov. 7, 2018, in Madison. He was born Sept. 3, 1922, the son of Philip and Catherine (Kehres) Chase. He married Alice Schernecker in May of 1945. Gale served in the Army during World War II in radio communications. After discharge he returned home to continue farming and started Chase Radio and TV, with his brother Clarence. After retiring from farming he worked full time in the Radio and TV business until his retirement. Gale was a quiet, kind, loving and giving person. He was a former Town of Bristol treasurer. Gale was a member of the American Legion Post 333, and the Sun Prairie Rotary Club.
Gale is survived by his son, Gary (Carol); two granddaughters, Pam (Rick) Lange of Waunakee and Jennifer (Hady) Diallo of Sun Prairie; five great-grandsons, Chris Lange, Jonah Lange, Zachary Lange, Moussa Diallo and Eli Diallo; sister-in-law, Shirley Schernecker; five nieces, Rita, Janet, Susan, Lisa and Tracy; and two nephews, Phil and Bob. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice; son, Philip; brother and sister-in-law, Clarence and Eleanor; brothers-in-law, Louis and Fritz; sister-in-law, Betsy; nephew, Terry; and nieces, Margo and Christine.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Sun Prairie Health Care Center and St. Mary’s Hospital, 5th floor cardiac unit. We also extend our thanks to Audrey and Kay Lukes for their friendship and help.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 227 Columbus St., in Sun Prairie. Father Grant Thies will preside. A visitation will be on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, and from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Legion, Sacred Hearts Building and Grounds, Sacred Hearts Cemetery Fund or a charity of your choice.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation
Sun Prairie, (608) 837-5400